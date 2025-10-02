Short Interest in TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Decreases By 83.3%

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TBCCF opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. TBC Bank Group has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Corporate; Retail; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, pawnshop, and startup loans, as well as overdraft; working capital and fixed assets financing, credit line, trade finance, and business financing; treasury products; and term and savings deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

