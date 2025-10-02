Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $11.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.93.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, August 4th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vale from $13.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $371,778,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Vale by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,257,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vale by 1,534.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,810,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292,629 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 31.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,705,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,080,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,588 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

