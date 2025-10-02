TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.20 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 113.99 ($1.54), with a volume of 2667579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.54).

TwentyFour Income Trading Down 0.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.33. The stock has a market cap of £875.93 million and a P/E ratio of 813.57.

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported GBX 14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TwentyFour Income had a net margin of 1,552.21% and a return on equity of 103.44%.

About TwentyFour Income

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities.

