Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Drops By 88.6%

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2025

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,400 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the August 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Steppe Gold Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:STPGF opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Steppe Gold has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. engages in operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring precious metal projects in Mongolia and Peru. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo property covering an area of approximately 5,492 hectares located in Dornod, Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

