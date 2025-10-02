Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 15639628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $163,388.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,428. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,646,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 614.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 160.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.