Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 84,600 shares, a growth of 218.0% from the August 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tokio Marine has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Tokio Marine stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.24. Tokio Marine has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 13.45%.The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

