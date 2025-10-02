Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 365 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF $JHMD

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,542,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,507,000 after buying an additional 308,245 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 554,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after buying an additional 317,425 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 320,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 47,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $40.31.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

