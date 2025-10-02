Lennar Corporation $LEN Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 179.8% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 139.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Lennar Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:LEN opened at $128.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.24. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

