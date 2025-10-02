Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 16,087.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 264,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,793,000 after purchasing an additional 262,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $4,470,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,999.92. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,153 shares of company stock worth $27,946,408 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.11.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.