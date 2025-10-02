Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,999 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.43% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $57,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,056,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,208,000 after acquiring an additional 736,389 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,355,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,652,000 after acquiring an additional 103,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,944,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after acquiring an additional 60,435 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,621,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,257,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $139.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.