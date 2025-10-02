Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,331.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $74.26 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.