Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) & George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Critical Analysis

Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Want Want China has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Weston has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Want Want China alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Want Want China and George Weston”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Want Want China $3.23 billion 2.69 $600.91 million N/A N/A George Weston $44.97 billion 0.51 $991.80 million $1.84 32.70

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Want Want China.

Dividends

Want Want China pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. George Weston pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. George Weston pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Want Want China and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Want Want China N/A N/A N/A George Weston 1.67% 12.84% 3.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of George Weston shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Want Want China and George Weston, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Want Want China 0 0 0 0 0.00 George Weston 0 2 1 1 2.75

Summary

George Weston beats Want Want China on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Want Want China

(Get Free Report)

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products. The company also trades in food and beverages, and related activities online, as well as raw materials, machineries, etc.; sells chemical materials and plastic films/bags; manufactures and sells machineries and related services; manufactures dehydrating, deoxidating, preservative, and related products; manufactures and sells packaging materials, packing bags, carton boxes, and cans; provides consultancy, information, business, and network technology services; processes and sells rice and oil products; and manufactures and sells rice flour. In addition, it engages in the agricultural planting and management, and livestock and poultry breeding businesses. It serves customers through a sales and distribution network primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company also exports its products to North America, East Asia, South East Asia, and Europe. Want The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. This segment also offers credit card and other banking services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, manages, and develops retail commercial and residential properties, leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, and mixed-use and residential assets. It markets its products under the Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh, President’s Choice Bank, no name, Farmer’s Market, T&T, Life Brand, and PC Optimum brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited operates as a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.