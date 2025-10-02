Cooper Financial Group Has $775,000 Holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 67.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,959,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,556,000 after buying an additional 1,189,921 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,738,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,760,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,838,000 after purchasing an additional 503,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 28.7% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,589,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 354,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $59.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.41 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

