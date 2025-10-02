Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 3,700 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $74,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 915,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,362,763.52. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Samuel Kintz sold 2,800 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $56,084.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Samuel Kintz sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Samuel Kintz sold 5,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Samuel Kintz sold 590 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $11,800.00.

On Monday, August 18th, Samuel Kintz sold 10,393 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $208,067.86.

On Thursday, July 17th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $281,500.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

