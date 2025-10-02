Critical Analysis: Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and CPB (NYSE:CPF)

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) and CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. CPB pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Heritage Commerce pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CPB pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CPB has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPB has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 0 2 0 3.00 CPB 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heritage Commerce and CPB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. CPB has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.19%. Given CPB’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CPB is more favorable than Heritage Commerce.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Commerce and CPB”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $251.45 million 2.40 $40.53 million $0.63 15.62 CPB $344.82 million 2.36 $53.41 million $2.23 13.51

CPB has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. CPB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of CPB shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CPB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and CPB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 15.00% 6.61% 0.82% CPB 17.31% 12.80% 0.95%

Summary

CPB beats Heritage Commerce on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier’s checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CPB

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending activities, such as commercial, commercial and residential mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans; and other products and services comprising debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, full-service ATMs, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange, and wire transfers. In addition, it offers wealth management products and services that include non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody and general consultation, and planning services. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

