Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,216.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,300 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,900 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Anglo American Stock Up 0.6%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,789 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,333.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,207.88. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,900.01 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,999.77.

In other Anglo American news, insider Magali Anderson bought 255 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,731 per share, for a total transaction of £6,964.05. Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 642 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,731 per share, with a total value of £17,533.02. Insiders bought a total of 1,187 shares of company stock worth $3,228,346 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.