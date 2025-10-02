Qualitas (ASX:QAL) Insider Purchases A$132,000.00 in Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) insider Bruce MacDiarmid purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.30 per share, with a total value of A$132,000.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $764.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Qualitas’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 205.0%. Qualitas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

