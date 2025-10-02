Stuart Canfield Sells 6,500 Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,476. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stuart Canfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Friday, September 26th, Stuart Canfield sold 3,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $657,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $171,060.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $201.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.50 and a 200-day moving average of $155.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $203.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Arete upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 197.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $421,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,313 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $470,197,000 after buying an additional 1,254,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $297,465,000 after buying an additional 1,189,455 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.