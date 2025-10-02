Regal Partners (ASX:RPL) Insider Brendan O’Connor Sells 50,000 Shares

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) insider Brendan O’Connor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.95, for a total transaction of A$147,450.00.

Brendan O’Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regal Partners alerts:

On Friday, September 19th, Brendan O’Connor sold 1,000,000 shares of Regal Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.87, for a total transaction of A$2,872,000.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Brendan O’Connor sold 50,500 shares of Regal Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.85, for a total transaction of A$144,127.00.

Regal Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Regal Partners Cuts Dividend

Regal Partners Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 214.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Regal Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.