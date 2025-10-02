Regal Partners (ASX:RPL) Insider Brendan O’Connor Sells 50,000 Shares

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) insider Brendan O’Connor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.95, for a total transaction of A$147,450.00.
Brendan O’Connor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 19th, Brendan O’Connor sold 1,000,000 shares of Regal Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.87, for a total transaction of A$2,872,000.00.
- On Monday, September 22nd, Brendan O’Connor sold 50,500 shares of Regal Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.85, for a total transaction of A$144,127.00.
Regal Partners Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08.
Regal Partners Cuts Dividend
Regal Partners Company Profile
Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.
