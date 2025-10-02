Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) EVP Sells $222,296.96 in Stock

Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $222,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,333,866.26. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Samer Alkharrat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 25th, Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of Dayforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $278,095.71.

DAY opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 229.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dayforce from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dayforce from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 55.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,860,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,620,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,470,000 after buying an additional 1,387,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 36.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,583,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,033,000 after buying an additional 948,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the first quarter worth $28,416,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,648,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,532,000 after buying an additional 296,198 shares during the last quarter.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

