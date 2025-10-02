Insider Buying: Pureprofile (ASX:PPL) Insider Acquires A$51,049.69 in Stock

Pureprofile Ltd (ASX:PPL – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Gonzalez purchased 1,187,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$51,049.69.

Pureprofile Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 million, a P/E ratio of 638.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44.

Pureprofile Company Profile

