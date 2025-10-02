Joseph Lyssikatos Sells 4,000 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Lyssikatos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 927,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,785,682. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.85. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 194.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 58.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

