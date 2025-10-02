Insider Buying: Nido Education (ASX:NDO) Insider Buys A$49,608.00 in Stock

Nido Education Limited (ASX:NDO – Get Free Report) insider Joe Dicks acquired 78,000 shares of Nido Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,608.00.

Nido Education Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $169.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82.

Nido Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 221.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd.

About Nido Education

Nido Education Limited owns, operates, and manages long day early childhood education and care centers under the Nido Early School brand name in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Drummoyne, Australia.

