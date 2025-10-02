Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF $VSMV

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 1.33% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 404,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

