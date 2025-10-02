iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 94,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,159,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 673,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 501,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 365,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 27,170 shares during the period.

USXF stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.1251 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

