Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

