First Pacific Financial Has $333,000 Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,256 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $1,382,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 522.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 350,965 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 294,539 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 293,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.82. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,426,870. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $88,993.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.