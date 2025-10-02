First Pacific Financial Makes New $500,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 218.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

