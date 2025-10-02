Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF $PBTP Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 179,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 149,346 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 77,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $932,000.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.7%

PBTP stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Profile

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

