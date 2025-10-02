Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $912,000 Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF $LQDH

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQDH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.67 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.15.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

