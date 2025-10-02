Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

