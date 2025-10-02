Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 4,869 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 37,126 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.8%

BAC stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $375.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

