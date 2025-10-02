1,547 Shares in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEC Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEC opened at $99.56 on Thursday. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

