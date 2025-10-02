Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,534 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,677,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,798 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,074,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,777,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,677 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $44.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

