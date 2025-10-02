Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,496 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

