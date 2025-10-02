Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF $ALTL Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 71,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 86,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

ALTL stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

