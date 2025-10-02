247 Shares in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 247 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 126.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 138.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 591.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.40.
Insider Activity at First Solar
In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,326,357.84. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
First Solar Stock Performance
First Solar stock opened at $224.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.26 and a 200-day moving average of $166.49. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $240.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Solar
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.