Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives $35.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,289.79. This trade represents a 68.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $977,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 375,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,191,838.50. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 59,411 shares of company stock worth $1,627,576 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1,492.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 186.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

