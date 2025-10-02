Analyzing EOM Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:IMUC) & Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

EOM Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) and Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

EOM Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EOM Pharmaceutical and Corcept Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOM Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Corcept Therapeutics 18.51% 20.10% 16.20%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOM Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for EOM Pharmaceutical and Corcept Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $135.25, indicating a potential upside of 60.53%. Given Corcept Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corcept Therapeutics is more favorable than EOM Pharmaceutical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of EOM Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EOM Pharmaceutical and Corcept Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOM Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$1.89 million N/A N/A Corcept Therapeutics $675.04 million 13.15 $141.21 million $1.13 74.56

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than EOM Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats EOM Pharmaceutical on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOM Pharmaceutical

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis. The company also develops EOM 147, an investigational, broad-spectrum aminosterol with an intracellular mechanism for the treatment of chronic and debilitating retinal diseases. Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cushing's syndrome; treatment for adrenal cancer and cortisol excess which is in phase 1b clinical trial; treatment for prostate cancer which is in phase II clinical trial; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial to treat platinum-resistant ovarian tumors. In addition, it develops dazucorilant, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; miricorilant, which is in phase IIb trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and treatment for antipsychotic induced weight gain that is in phase I trial. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

