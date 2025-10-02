Analysts Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) PT at $22.50

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $2,604,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 316.9% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 223.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 738,885 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,957,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $782,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

