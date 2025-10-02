Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th.

PRG stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $604.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Aaron’s by 785.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

