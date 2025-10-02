Head to Head Comparison: Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) & Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion 0.62 -$125.30 million ($0.67) -10.15 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -30.29

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lionsgate Studios, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

60.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Lionsgate Studios shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -6.19% N/A -1.86% Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lionsgate Studios has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lionsgate Studios and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 0 4 7 2 2.85 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lionsgate Studios presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.68%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C.

Summary

Lionsgate Studios beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

