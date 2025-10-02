Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives $66.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.6667.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 27,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,545,612.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 143,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,924. This represents a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $332,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 812,106 shares in the company, valued at $44,966,309.22. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,116 shares of company stock worth $2,177,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 36,430.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARS opened at $57.34 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

