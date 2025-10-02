Analysts Set Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) PT at $5.00

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, D Boral Capital upgraded Veritone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Get Veritone alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veritone

Veritone Trading Up 0.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.23. Veritone has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $6.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $70,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

(Get Free Report)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.