Analysts Set Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) PT at $5.00

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, D Boral Capital upgraded Veritone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Veritone
Veritone Trading Up 0.2%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $70,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.
About Veritone
Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veritone
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.