Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target at $66.25

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.25.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSFS. TD Cowen began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.
Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.87.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.
WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.
