Truist Financial Corp Sells 21,093 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 810,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,093 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $109,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,468.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 313,266 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 117,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.98 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average is $135.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

