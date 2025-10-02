Brittany Bagley Sells 5,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total value of $3,569,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,813,456.96. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brittany Bagley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Brittany Bagley sold 870 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.25, for a total transaction of $672,727.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $711.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $397.53 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $757.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.01. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.64, a PEG ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,399,515,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,713,332,000 after buying an additional 115,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,812,000 after acquiring an additional 175,890 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,977,000 after acquiring an additional 212,931 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,170,000 after purchasing an additional 833,409 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price target (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

