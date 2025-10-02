iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,860 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $63,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 30.6%

EFV stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

