Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,007,717 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13,275.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007,717 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.64% of Mosaic worth $73,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 29.83%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

