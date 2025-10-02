Financial Review: The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) vs. Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) and Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Descartes Systems Group and Code Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group 0 4 6 0 2.60 Code Rebel 0 0 0 0 0.00

The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus target price of $123.44, suggesting a potential upside of 34.90%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than Code Rebel.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Code Rebel has a beta of 94.56, indicating that its share price is 9,356% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.7% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and Code Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group 21.64% 10.41% 8.81% Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and Code Rebel”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group $651.00 million 12.08 $143.27 million $1.69 54.15 Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Code Rebel.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats Code Rebel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services. It also offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. In addition, the company provides consulting, implementation, and training services, as well as maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, such as air, ocean, and truck modes; logistics service providers, including third-party logistics providers, freight forwarders, and customs brokers; and distribution-intensive companies, such as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and mobile business service providers through subscription, transactional or perpetual license basis. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client. This segment offers iRAPP client-side products for Mac OS X and Windows applications; iRAPP terminal server products, including iRAPP-single-user remote desktop and iRAPP-TS multiple-user terminal server for Mac OS X applications; and iRAPP access products, such as iRAPP Load Balancer and iRAPP Gateway. The IT Services segment provides Independent Software Vendor relationships (ISVs)/channel partner platforms, which provide project management, application, and technical consulting, as well as database administration for implementing projects and managed-services engagements; and professional services consulting that implements, upgrades, and maintains software packages those ISVs offer to their clients. Code Rebel Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Kahului, Hawaii.

